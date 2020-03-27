Slack tips and tricks: Work like a PRO from home

Do you use Slack for official communication? Here’s are some tips and tricks that will help you use it more efficiently. Do you use Slack for official communication? Here’s are some tips and tricks that will help you use it more efficiently.

Most of us are currently working from our homes due to the 21-day lockdown implemented by the Indian government to control the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To coordinate better with team members sitting in different locations, many workplaces have started using Slack, a workplace communication app. So for those who have just started using this platform, here are a few tips and tricks you can implement to use this platform more efficiently.

Use Slash

Use slash to get more commands from Slack. Use slash to get more commands from Slack.

Slack has a number of different commands that help users be more productive during chats. One of these features is the slash(/), which when typed in a chatbox, will bring up a number of features that can be used like DND, Away, DM and more. This will help you use shortcuts for features that you will have to dig into the settings to enable.

Set reminders

Using the command /remind in the chat and type a reminder along with the time you want to be reminded at. This will make the app save a reminder and then when it is time remind you with a notification for the same. With this, you can also set reminders that will go out to other people in the group.

You can also set reminders in Slack. You can also set reminders in Slack.

Check all messages where you have been tagged

Slack groups all the messages where you have been tagged in one place. You can check all of those out by pressing the three dots on the top right corner of the app and then tapping on Activity. This will bring up all of the messages where you have been tagged. You can then simply sift through all of the messages where you have been mentioned.

Message yourself important stuff

Slack lets you message important stuff to yourself so that you can keep a track of anything important to you. Or the fact that you want to keep something important handy. To message yourself, open the menu and in the direct chats section and tap on your name. This will open up a chat window for yourself.

You can pin messages by tapping on a message, then tapping on the three-dot button that shows up and then tapping the ‘Pin to the conversation’ button. You can pin messages by tapping on a message, then tapping on the three-dot button that shows up and then tapping the ‘Pin to the conversation’ button.

Pin Messages

You can pin messages by tapping on a message then tapping on the three-dot button that shows up and then tapping the ‘Pin to the conversation’ button. This will help make the message more prominent and easy for everyone in the group to notice.

Reply to messages in threads

Rather than cluttering the chatbox with multiple replies on a message, you can reply to it in threads. To do this, you can tap on the message and then tap in the new window to start a thread. This will allow you to reply to the messages in a thread, without the messages showing up in the main chatbox.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd