Slack to include Clubhouse-like audio rooms, stories in its next update

Slack, one of the most used team communications app for remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic will be including a feature of the iOS-exclusive Clubhouse app. As per a report by Protocol, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield talked about the upcoming features in a Clubhouse room.

In the conversation with reporter Josh Constine, Butterfield revealed that Slack will allow users to join rooms and have audio conversations. This won’t be like a scheduled audio meeting or creating a call. People can join and leave these audio rooms at any time similar to Clubhouse or other apps including TeamSpeak and Discord. Slack is not the only company trying to copy Clubhouse. Recently, Twitter introduced Spaces whereas Telegram and Facebook are working on it.

Slack also plans to include the ability to record and send audio messages to others in the app. This feature is currently in beta testing. In addition, the app will get an ephemeral video message feature which was first introduced by Snapchat and is commonly used as stories. Slack will be another app in the long list of apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and others that have included the stories feature.

Butterfield did not reveal specific dates for the rollout of the update that will include all of these new features. However, many of these features have been in the works since October 2020.

Earlier this week, Slack introduced a feature called “Connect DMs” which lets the users send an invitation to anyone as long as they have their work email work address and start chatting on Slack chat. This feature may be misused by people who send abusive and offensive texts to random people.