Skype removes ‘Highlights and Capture’ feature in latest update

Skype has dropped its ‘Highlights and Capture’ feature from its latest update. The new version, called Skype version (8.29), will be available for mobile (Android and iOS) as well as PC (OSX, Windows 7/8/8.1, Linux). With an aim to make Skype faster and simpler to use, the cleaner UI is a way to simplify basic functions, said Peter Skillman, Director of Design for Skype and Outlook, in a blog post.

With the latest update, smartphone users operating Skype will now find only three buttons at the bottom of the app screen: Chats, Contacts and Call. Desktop users will find four buttons: Chats, Contacts, Call, and Notifications at the top left of the screen, above their contact list.

Besides this, both versions also come with contact suggestions, that may help find important people, and classify them as friend/family/colleague, etc.

Skillman states in the blog that Highlights, its take on Snapchat’s popular feature with the same name, ‘did not resonate with many users’. This could also be an indication that many users of the Microsoft service did not want to be limited to a mobile experience.

Skype version 8.29 also comes with design changes, which have been modified to improve the app’s aesthetics. Among other things, it comes with a ‘Classic’ Blue theme that has been modified for contrast and readability.

While the new interface allows users to switch between light and dark themes, Skype has also removed some decorative elements, like the squiggle-shaped notification icon, in an attempt to make the app leaner.

