Skype launches call recording feature across desktop and mobile: Here’s how it works

Skype has announced a new call-recording feature which will be available in the latest version of the app. The feature built into Skype desktop and the mobile version will be available on most platforms except for Windows 10. Notably, this is the first time Skype has provided built-in call recording feature since its release 15 years ago. Skype notes that once you start recording, everyone in the call is notified that the call is being recorded, and in case you are on a video call, the app will record video as well as any screens shared during the call.

Here’s how you can record calls on Skype

The call recording feature is quite simple to activate. In case you have received the latest version of the app, here’s how you can use Skype call recording feature.

To start a call recording click on the + sign that you will see at the bottom of the screen and then select “start recording.” The call recording once started, a banner will appear to let everyone on the Skype call know that it is recorded. The recording happens in the cloud and once you are on a call, the video and audio will be stored online as an MP4 and posted to your chat. The call recording will be available for download and share with other Skype contacts for 30 days.

In case you want to save a recorded call on your desktop, just tap on the three dot icon within your group chat and then click “more options” and “save to downloads.” You can also select “save as” and navigate to the folder where you want to save it. Skype notes that the recording will be saved MP4 file format.

For mobile, you can tap and hold the recorded call in chat to bring up Skype’s menu and then select the “save” button. If you want to share the recorded call, just click on “more options” in desktop and then select “forward.” The “forward message” box once shows up in the screen just select the suggested contacts you want to send the recorded call. To share a call on mobile, tap and hold the recorded call and then select “forward,” you will see “forward message” box with suggested contacts. Tap on the contacts you want to share the recorded call with and then tap on “send” button. Skype’s new call recording feature is now available across all ‘supported’ platforms except Windows 10. Skype, however, said that the feature will be rolled out to Windows 10 in the coming weeks.

