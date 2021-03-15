Signal could soon make migrating your account easier and safer

Here's all you need to know about Signal's new migrate feature. (File)

Signal is a popular instant messaging app right now, but it lacks a bunch of features compared to rivals like Telegram and WhatsApp. One of these features is the ability to migrate your Signal account to another device. Currently, Signal users have to go through many steps to do this, including taking a local backup, transferring the backup file to another device and then using the file to restore their data.

However, a new report from TestingCatalogue suggests that Signal could be implementing a new feature to make the backup and migration process much more convenient. This will help the app go toe-to-toe with apps like WhatsApp, which offer an easy way to migrate between devices.

“Your next upgrade deserves an upgrade. Quickly and securely transfer your Signal information to a brand-new Android phone. Use the end-to-end encrypted migration feature to move your account and messages from an old device to a new device over a private local Wi-Fi Direct connection.”

The new feature will still implement end-to-end encryption for your backup files, and in typical Signal fashion, this will be a more secure way of backing up and transferring your data to another device. If you’re a part of Signal’s beta programme, you should already see the new ‘Transfer Account’ feature within the Signal Settings under the ‘Chats’ section.

To use the new feature to transfer your Signal account to a new device, tap on the Transfer Account button. Proceed by selecting Transfer from Android device when prompted and tap on ‘Continue’. This will migrate your account to the new device.

The feature uses Wi-Fi Direct to migrate accounts and hence, you will need to keep both the new and old devices in close proximity. The new feature should soon come to the stable Signal version account as well.