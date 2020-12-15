Signal adds encrypted group calling feature, up to 5 participants can join

Signal now allows group calls with up to 5 people per session, support for more participants to be added in the future (image source: Signal)

Encrypted messaging platform Signal has introduced a group calling functionality to its latest version. Like the other services offered by the app, the new group calling feature is said to be “free, private, and end-to-end encrypted”. For now, the app allows up to 5 people to join a group call, but the company is said to be increasing the capacity in future updates.

The updated app has started rolling out and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the App Store depending on the device used. The feature has been designed with Signal Private Groups as a foundation, using the RingRTC library for handling frame encryption.

In a blog post, Signal said that group calls are only supported in the new style Signal groups for now and users will not be able to place a group call in the legacy groups. The legacy Signal groups are said to automatically update to New Groups in the near future.

How to place group calls on Signal

1. Check if your device has the latest version of Signal installed. If not install the latest version of the app.

2. Open the app.

3. Open a group chat. You will see a video call button at the top of your screen.

4. Tap on the button to start the call. The members will receive a notification.

5. When you join a group call the app will show the participants in a grid view format. To automatically focus the screen on the person who is speaking, swipe up.

