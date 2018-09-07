Shortwave podcast app from Google’s Area 120 leaked in screenshots

Google’s Shortwave is being described as the “next wave of podcasting” that brings “fascinating, compelling, google-inducing content” to people who have “actual lives to lead”. Google’s Shortwave is being described as the “next wave of podcasting” that brings “fascinating, compelling, google-inducing content” to people who have “actual lives to lead”.

Google has already confirmed that it is working on its podcast app called “Shortwave”. Now, 9to5Google has posted screenshots of the product that hint at the design as well as features that Shortwave will include. As per the report, the “design experiments” were posted on the site of an ex-Google employee. Area-21, Google’s in-house incubator, is developing the app.

In one goes by the screenshots, the service is aimed at finding content that is “worth listening to” and making it available to people in an easy and to the point format. The tagline – Long story short, this is Shortwave – also suggests this as well. However, a Google spokesperson told 9to5Google in a statement that the screenshots are in fact from early concepts of the app that Area-21 was working on, and that the product might actually look different now.

“The language here is a long-outdated artifact of early exploratory concept work, and not representative of the product now. In true Area 120 fashion, teams are constantly experimenting and iterating, so unfortunately, the Shortwave team has long “waved” goodbye to this approach,” reads a statement from a Google spokesperson.

Google’s Shortwave is being described as the “next wave of podcasting” that brings “fascinating, compelling, google-inducing content” to people who have “actual lives to lead”. Shortwave will apparently greet people by asking them what they would like to do, as per a mockup of the Shortwave Android client. Three options, which can be seen in the photo include – Laugh, Learn, and Listen – each of one to ten minutes.

