Top social media apps in Feb 2020: Short video apps TikTok, Likee, VMate dominate

TikTok continues to rock the charts with the most number of downloads for both Android and iOS devices becoming the top social media app worldwide. According to a report by Sensor Tower, the short video platform amassed 112.8 million installs in February 2020 to stay as the most downloaded social media app.

The graph for January and February stayed mostly the same for the social app with the only exception being VMate, which jumped from the earlier tenth position to the ninth spot. VMate is also a short video app like TikTok and it entered the top five “breakout social media app” category as per App Annies “State of Mobile 2020” report.

VMate ranks seventh on the Google Play Store but doesn’t find a place in the top ten apps social media on App Store. Another short video app Likee acquired the fourth position on the list of top social apps for February 2020, making three such apps in the top ten social media apps.

TikTok registered a 96.2 per cent increase in download compared to February 2019. The app was most downloaded in India with over 46.6 million installs followed by Brazil and the US. It stayed the top downloaded app for both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Facebook was the second most installed social media app worldwide in February with 57 million downloads— an increase of nearly 8 per cent increase from February 2019. The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were India at 23.8 per cent, followed by Brazil at 9 per cent. As per the report, Instagram and Snapchat acquired the third and fifth positions respectively.

