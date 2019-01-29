SHAREit emerges as the most downloaded tool app in India: Report

In a report published by App Annie, the global provider for mobile data and analytics, SHAREit has emerged as the most downloaded tool app in India. It was also ranked as the application with the third most active monthly user base in India, next only to WhatsApp and Facebook.

SHAREit currently has more than 400 million users in India who have installed the application. Out of these over 200 million are its monthly active users.

The report also mentions SHAREit amongst the top 5 applications downloaded in India across categories.

SHAREit, which started as a content sharing application, now works as content discovery, consumption, and sharing platform.

They partnered with local Indian content provider platforms to stream local digital content such as short videos, movies, music among others for its Indian users available in nine local Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, and Malayalam.

Talking about the achievement, Mr. Karam Malhotra, CEO, SHAREit India, said, “We are overwhelmed by the response we have received from India. We find ourselves with a new found sense of responsibility to continuously entertain our loyal users and connect them to them the best of content, gaming and app discovery in 2019.”

“SHAREit regards technology and localization as its most important factor. In the past year, we have worked towards strengthening our team in India with experts from each industry in our 3 markets Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai,” he added.

“Beyond the metros, SHAREit also has teams who are working hard to expand the applications’ reach and serve our users in tier II and tier III cities. We are on a journey to ensure digital entertainment of all types could be equally accessible by everyone, by becoming the one-stop service platform allowing users to browse, download, and transfer content with ease,” he further added.