With Moj, ShareChat wants to recreate the success of TikTok

The short video space is booming with new entrants coming up every passing day. Popular social media platform ShareChat enters the space with Moj with a clear eye on recreating the success of TikTok. “We have seen an opportunity and addressed the market considering the content vacuum created,” Farid Ahsan, Co-Founder, and COO, ShareChat and Moj told indianexpress.com.

The beta version of Moj was released soon after the government of India banned Tiktok in the country for security reasons. The official version of Moj is available on Google Play Store since the beginning of July and has consistently ranked among the top apps on the app store. In just a month, the ShareChat-owned short video platform has achieved over 50 million monthly active users. The app is also available on Apple’s App Store.

ShareChat is one of the most popular made in India social media platforms with millions of users on board. After the huge success of ShareChat, the company wants to try its hands in the short video space with its new platform Moj. “The platform is for users who prefer to have snackable short videos for quick delight and fun,” Ahsan said. While ShareChat is targeted mostly at regional language users, Moj wants to serve users globally as well.

“While India remains our immediate priority, we would like to take Moj to the global stage. We have seen the audience mostly coming from Metros and Tier I cities, and hence the platform will be more driven by video experience and not be bound by any one language,” Ahsan said. He also said that more than 80 per cent of users on Moj come from the top 10 cities.

At present, Moj ranks among the top five free apps on Google Play Store and among the top 10 social networking apps on Apple App Store. With an average of more than 2.8 million creators, about 2.5 lakh new videos are being created every day, and in the first month itself, Moj witnessed over 3.4 billion minutes of video play.

“Moj has been designed with cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) nuanced technologies that understand every single consumption pattern of the user,” he explained.

Moj provides users with creation tools backed by powerful editing capabilities, a vast music library, camera filters, and special effects to create highly engaging and fun original content. “The platform is designed to address the creator’s need, supported by an easy UI, robust editing tools, and advanced filters,” Ahsan said.

The interface is very similar to TikTok with options for lip-syncing, sharing videos, and commenting. Moreover, the video creating window has the same effects, timer, and other options as the Chinese app. Most short video platforms available right now have the same UI as they aim to offer a familiar interface to users.

For creators, Moj has launched a programme to help build a creator ecosystem on the platform. “As part of our creator programme, Moj will look to encourage and grow high-quality creators on the platform with all kinds of assistance like workshops, training, and more to help them succeed on the platform,” Ahsan said.

Moj also has strong community guidelines and a robust content moderation system that ensures that no content flouting these guidelines will be allowed on the app. “Our algorithm is designed to identify any unacceptable content, topped up by users reporting them and ticked by fact-checkers. Our content moderation team has an understanding of local context and work across languages,” Ahsan explained.

In the months to come, “we will continue to invest in our product and build more tools and features that make an amazing creator experience. We will keep focusing on building a strong creator community on the Moj platform,” Ahsan said.

