ShareChat says it removed over 4,87,000 pieces of content and user accounts

Sharechat has revealed that it has taken down over 4,87,000 unique pieces of content and user accounts, which were violating the community guidelines or terms of use of the app. The announcement comes even as the company says it has signed and adopted a ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics’ along with other social media companies. The code aims to support the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) rules to ensure a free and fair election process in inida.

According to the breakdown of the removed accounts and content pieces removed by the company, over 13,195 unique pieces of content were removed from the politics and news section. Over 6,431 factually wrong pieces of content were removed by a third-party fact-checking agency. Sharechat did not reveal the name of the third-party agency which did the fact-checking for the content.

Further, Sharechat said that over 54,404 accounts that were posting harmful or abusive content and engaging in disruptive behaviour have also been removed from the social network.

To recall, Facebook had stated that it was removing over a million accounts sharing such posts on a daily basis to adhere to the ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics’. Tik Tok, the now banned app in India, had previously stated that as a part of their ongoing efforts to make its users feel safe and comfortable has removed over six million videos in India, which violated their community guidelines. The company also introduced an age bar of 13 years to login and create an account on its platform.

Coming to Sharechat, the company claims that apart from the commitments made to the ECI it has intensified its efforts in policing the platform to ensure that the platform is not misused in any way. It has also been conducting training sessions for ECI appointed nodal officers in New Delhi. Under these sessions, it is training the officers on methods by which they can report potentially unlawful content for expeditious redressal.

“We work constantly to be the social media platform of choice for millions of Indians who would like to share and view content in their preferred language. And therefore, we are focused towards ensuring that our platform is not misused by bad actors. We have invested resources to ensure our AI tools as well human reviewers are well trained in order to effectively detect and stall harmful behaviour on our platform,” said Berges Y Malu, Head of Policy, ShareChat.