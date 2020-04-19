How to share Facebook videos on WhatsApp on Android

Here’s how you can share Facebook videos on WhatsApp. (Image: Bloomberg) Here’s how you can share Facebook videos on WhatsApp. (Image: Bloomberg)

Facebook and WhatsApp are perhaps the most social platforms, but unfortunately, they are not connected. So, if users want to share, videos or images, there is no easy way to share them across the platforms. Don’t worry. In this article, we will tell you how to how you can share Facebook videos on WhatsApp on Android.

Share directly to WhatsApp

To share a Facebook video to WhatsApp, you need to go to the original post carrying the video and simply tap on the ‘Share’ button at the bottom of the video right next to the ‘Like’ and ‘Comment’ buttons.

Once you tap on the button, Facebook will open a small window where you can write a caption for your timeline. Below the ‘Share Now’ button, there will be a chin carrying multiple options to share the video including WhatsApp.

Tapping on the WhatsApp icon will open the app with a list of your recent chats. Select the chat or group you want to send the video. The link of the Facebook video will be posted in the chat and you just need to tap on the ‘Send’ button.

Download the video and send via WhatsApp

If you want to send a Facebook video as a video file, you will be required to use a third-party Facebook video downloader because Facebook does not give the option to locally store videos available on its platform.

Tap on three dots icon available at the top right corner of a video post and tap on copy link. Now open a third-party downloader and paste the link. It will give you the option to download the video. Once the video is downloaded, send it via WhatsApp as an attachment like you normally do.

