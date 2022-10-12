scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Several Facebook users complain losing followers, Mark Zuckerberg too loses millions

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which brought down his follower count to below 10,000.

FacebookA Facebook spokesperson has acknowledged the issue. (Image: AP)

Several users of Meta’s Facebook are complaining about losing the majority of their followers on the social media platform due to unknown reasons.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which has brought down his follower count to below 10,000.

“Facebook created a tsunami that wiped away my almost 900,000 followers and left only 9000 something on the shore. I kind of like Facebook’s comedy,” exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen tweeted.

When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, “We’re aware that some people are seeing inconsistent follower count on their Facebook profiles. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 02:37:12 pm
Next Story

Ananya Panday says she can touch her nose with her tongue, father Chunky Panday cannot stop himself from laughing. Watch

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement