You can now send Instagram DMs on desktop: This is how the feature works

Instagram keeps introducing new features every other day. The newest addition is DMs (direct messages) for desktop feature. The Facebook-owned photo sharing application, Instagram, has started rolling out DMs support to web to some users across the globe. This is a feature that most users who use Instagram on their PC were waiting for. And it is finally happening.

Instagram users until now were able to send DMs to their friends and contacts only via the app. According to The Verge DMs for web is rolling out to some users for the time being in order to conduct a test. The social media giant has told the publication that after the feature is successfully tested with some users across the globe, it will be made available to everyone.

We at indianexpress.com tired checking whether we have received the update or not. We figured that we haven’t. So, if the DMs for web feature isn’t still available for you, don’t worry. Wait for some days and it should be available for you very soon. Instagram is yet to reveal the rollout timeline.

How Instagram DMs for web work

By bringing DMs to web, Instagram wants to make it easy for users to connect with their contacts or friends in just a click and whenever they want. DMs for web will be beneficial for the businesses as it will make it easy for them to communicate with their customers. The web format DMs works in the similar manner as the application.

The Instagram app allows users to send messages to their contact, like their reply, send images, videos and other multimedia files as DMs and more. The Instagram DMs for web allows users to do everything that the app lets them do. After the feature is rolled out officially, a “Message” option will be available on a user’s profile, similar to how the app shows. This option will let users send messages easily and directly to one another.

The feature will also let users receive DM notifications on desktop. The option must be enabled for the notification alert to work. The photo sharing app says it’ll “continue to iterate” on this feature during the test period.

