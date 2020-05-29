New scam alert: Don’t share WhatsApp verification PIN with anyone

The scammer uses the WhatsApp logo as his account profile picture, which may lead to unsuspecting users to trust him and provide him with their WhatsApp verification code. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) The scammer uses the WhatsApp logo as his account profile picture, which may lead to unsuspecting users to trust him and provide him with their WhatsApp verification code. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown has given WhatsApp a 40 per cent surge in usage, according to a report by Kantar. It is already one of the most used instant messaging platform across the globe. And this has also made it a huge area of interest for hackers.

According to WABetaInfo, many users are seeing messages claiming to be from WhatApp’s Technical Team, and asking for the six-digit verification code sent to a user when they register their WhatsApp accounts.

The scammers use WhatsApp logo as profile picture and this has prompted many unsuspecting users to provide their WhatsApp verification code.

Keep in mind that WhatsApp Inc usually does not reach out to users. But, when it does, it will have a green verified tick next to it.

This is #FAKE. WhatsApp doesn’t message you on WhatsApp, and if they do (for global announcements, but it’s soooo rare), a green verified indicator is visible.

WhatsApp never asks your data or verification codes.@WhatsApp should ban this account. 😅 https://t.co/nnOehPL8Ca — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 27, 2020

After getting the code, the scammers can take control of the user’s WhatsApp account and perform various tasks like sending out illegal messages, downloading all of your backup photos and more.

Also Read: WhatsApp for iPhone: 7 useful WhatsApp features we bet you didn’t know

If your WhatsApp account gets compromised, you will immediately be signed out of your current device. And should take action fast by reverifying your account back to your phone. As a security measure, broadcast the news of your WhatsApp account getting compromised to all your contacts.

WhatsApp never asks for a user to share their verification codes with anyone. On its FAQ page, the company says, “To keep your account safe, don’t share your verification code with others…When you receive this notification, it means that someone has entered your phone number and requested the registration code. This often happens if another user mistyped your number when trying to enter their own number to register, and can also happen when someone attempts to take over your account.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd