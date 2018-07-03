Samsung Good Lock 2018 now available in India for Android 8.0 Oreo users

The Good Lock 2018 app is itself a jumping off point to eight different companion apps, which users have to individually download. The Good Lock 2018 app is itself a jumping off point to eight different companion apps, which users have to individually download.

Samsung recently announced the revival of its UI customisation application, Good Lock. Samsung originally launched the Good Lock app for its smartphones back in 2016 along with Android 6.0 and it was discontinued with the release of Android 7.0. The revived app comes sporting the name ‘Good Lock 2018’ is now available in India and can be downloaded from the Galaxy App Store. The app is currently available on Samsung devices running on Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system or above. The app allows users to personalise their device’s interface appearance.

The Good Lock 2018 app can be used to access eight different companion apps, which users have to individually download from the Galaxy Apps store. Once downloaded all of these apps can be accessed from the Good Lock app. These apps include LockStar, QuickStar, Task Changer, Routines, ClockFace, EdgeLighting +, One Hand Operation +, and Sound Assistant.

LockStar allows users to style their lock screen with a wide variety of designs. There are a number of pre-loaded backgrounds and UI layouts which a user can choose from. Additionally, they are also given the ability to change the clock display and toggling individual UI elements off and on.

QuickStar gives users access to a quick settings panel, which allows them to adjust the colours, hues, transparency, and background blur/dimming of the device. This app also gives the users the ability to hide icons of their choice from appearing on the status bar and display the option of going multi-window with an app directly from notifications.

The Task Changer brings the ability to change the appearance of the app switcher, changing the layout of how the recently used apps are displayed. It also brings in different scroll effects and an option to turn on the Mini Mode, which shrinks the apps to the bottom of the screen to aid one-handed operation.

Then comes the Routines, which allows the users to combine processes and functions to create new features. For example for the best video viewing experience, users can set a routine that turns on Wi-Fi, rotates your screen to landscape and adjusts your sound and brightness levels as soon as the media app is opened.

The ClockFace app lets Good Lock 2018 users customise the clock design on their devices lock screen and the Always On display. The company has made available a spectrum of designs of watches to choose from. These also include, various tones which adapt to the colour of the background.

The EdgeLighting + is the most interesting feature of the Good Lock 2018 app. It allows users to tailor the Edge Lighting effects of their smartphone to their liking. These customisations include animated effects, choice of colours, line widths (where applicable), and transparency settings. Additionally, you can also establish Edge Zones which don’t recognise accidental screen touch actions.

The One Hand Operation+ is a feature that will let users navigate through their smartphones with thumb gestures alone. Finally, Sound Assistant feature gives the user more control over the sound settings, letting them personalise the device’s sound for different times and manage individual app volume.

