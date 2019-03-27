Samsung Galaxy Apps Store to offer apps in 12 Indian regional languages

Samsung India has partnered up with Indus App Bazaar to make available apps in 12 Indian languages. The move is aimed at increasing content discovery among Indian users. Samsung Galaxy Apps Store in India has been revamped as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Apps store now also has a special section to highlight all Indian apps and content, which the company says, is in line with the Government of India’s ‘Startup India’ initiative.

The store now offers its users relevant apps in 12 Indian languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Marathi.

Samsung has also removed the need to sign in to download apps from the Galaxy Apps Store. This means Samsung smartphone users can download apps, themes and more from the Galaxy Apps Store without setting up the store first.

Samsung said in a press statement that the Galaxy Apps Store will provide users with personalised recommendations using its AI engine. With this, the company aims to better the user experience for its consumers.

“There is a marked increase in the penetration of smartphones and mobile application downloads across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. We studied this trend in key markets and partnered with Indus App Bazaar to address the growing demand for vernacular applications. The partnership will enable our valued customers to access their favorite apps on Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages in addition to English. With this, we are certain that our customers across the country will find the ‘Galaxy App Store’ even more useful and user-friendly,” Sanjay Razdan, Senior Director, Services Management, Samsung India said in a statement.