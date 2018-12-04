Saavn rebranded to JioSaavn on Android and iOS, offers 90-day free Saavn Pro access

The Saavn app has been rebranded to JioSaavn both for Android and iOS. With this, users can expect a rebranded icon, while the app’s other features remain unchanged. The merger of Saavn with Reliance Jio had been announced in March, with the completion expected by the end of 2018.

Advertising

The JioSaavn app on App Store will remain free for Reliance Jio subscribers, while others would have to pay to install the service. This, though, does not appear to affect current users of the music streaming service.

In addition, those owning Jio subscriptions, prepaid and postpaid, will also receive free access to Saavn Pro for 90 days. The new changelog can be seen on version 6.1 of the JioSaavn app, and comes with a file size of 79MB. It can be downloaded on iPhones, iPads and iPod touch models running iOS 8.0 and above.

JioSaavn is also available on Android, with a file size of 14MB. The Play Store listing mentions version 6.1 of the app, that will also feature on Alexa, Google Home, Chromecast and other options.

Advertising

Jio subscribers will get the same benefits as on App Store, as users can expect ad-free listening with 320kbps audio quality. While the Android app store shows Saavn and JioSaavn as independent listings, the former would be removed after subscribers switch to the upgraded service. The former can be seen with over 500 million downloads.

Jio Music will remain an independent service, and the standalone app for the same is available both for Android and iOS. The company is expected to make a formal announcement confirming its future, as well as the upgrades from Saavn to JioSaavn.

Saavn’s competitor, Gaana, recently revamped its interface to offer lyrics within the app, alongside more intuitive search results. This comes as Spotify, popular in North America, South America, and Europe, has announced plans to expand to India soon.