What is Resso? How to use the music streaming app on your smartphone

TikTok, video creating and sharing app, launched in India slightly a year ago has nearly 200 million monthly active users today. After gaining wide popularity with its video app, TikTok owner ByteDance is now focusing on its music app called Resso. As reported by Bloomberg previously, ByteDance now starts testing its music app, Resso, in India. Developed by Moon Video Inc the beta version of Resso is now available for both iOS and Android users in the country.

The App Store shows that Resso (beta) has been available for around six months now. Over the last few months, the app has been updated with several bug fixes and improvements based on user’s feedback. On App Store, Resso has a rating of 3.9 while Google Play store shows a rating of 4.1.

After downloading, Resso requires users to sign-up with either their Google or Facebook account. It then asks users to select their preferred languages and artists similar to what we have seen on most of the other music applications like Spotify, Apple Music, among others. The interface of the app looks very similar to Spotify.

Resso key features

‘Music’ category that is placed below the screen has songs listed with the name and the singer in big, clear fonts. Users can play or pause a song with a simple finger tap on the screen of the phone.

Resso also allows users to like the song, comment on it, and also share it with friends. It also lets users change the album cover.

The ‘Discover’ option that sits next to the ‘Music’ lets users search a song or artist or album by just typing on the search bar on the top of the screen.

The Resso app also allows users to download songs and create a list of favourite artists.

Resso Free vs Premium

Under the free subscription, Resso allows users to create vibes & lyrics quotes, and also provide access to full lyrics of the songs. While under the Premium subscription, Resso not only allows users to create vibes & lyrics quotes, and gives access to full lyrics but also lets users play songs on-demand, and download music, listen to songs without ads. Under Premium Resso lets users listen to high-quality audio which isn’t available in the free trial version.

Resso subscription plan

New Resso users get 30-days free trial period on sign-up with the app. After the trial period is over, users will need to buy a subscription plan worth Rs 119/month. For now Resso hasn’t announced any annual plan. In comparison, rival Spotify offers 3 months free trial to new users in India and then charges Rs 119 per month. Other Spotify premium plans are: Rs 13/day, Rs 39/week, Rs 129/month, Rs 389/3 months, Rs 719/6 months, and Rs 699/ year.

