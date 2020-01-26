Happy Republic Day 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Stickers Greetings: How to create, send sticker messages

How to send WhatsApp Republic Day stickers How to send WhatsApp Republic Day stickers

Happy Republic Day 2020 Whatsapp Wishes Stickers Images, Photos, Pics, Status: India celebrates 71st Republic Day today, on Sunday January 26, 2020. On account of the occasion, social media applications like WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and more have come up with ways to let users send Republic Day messages to friends and family members.

The most used messaging platform to send greetings for special occasions is WhatsApp. Let’s find out how you can send special Sticker messages to friends, family members and all other contacts this Republic Day.

Send Republic Day WhatsApp Sticker via Android

WhatsApp hasn’t come up with a special Republic Day sticker pack but users can just download a third party special sticker pack for the occasion from the Google Play store. There are several third party Republic Day sticker pack apps available on the Play store. One such app is called Republic Day Stickers For Whatsapp. Here’s how you can create a special Republic Day sticker using this application and then send it to your WhatsApp contacts.

First, connect your smartphone to a stable WiFi connection and install the application on your smartphone.

Second, open the application on your smartphone after it is downloaded.

Third, click on the “Add to WhatsApp” button.

Fourth, click on Confirm button.

This is one of the many WhatsApp Sticker creating app for Republic Day 2020 This is one of the many WhatsApp Sticker creating app for Republic Day 2020

Fifth, now head to the WhatsApp app and select a chat.

Sixth, follow the usual process to send stickers. Just tap on the emoji icon.

Seventh, you will be able to see a new sticker icon at the bottom. Just download the sticker pack and select the sticker than you want to send to your contacts.

Notably, this app works best for users on the latest version of the application. Here’s to alert you again, this application isn’t developed by WhatsApp and is by a third party developer. Google Play store is full of such apps, so you just ensure to first check the developer details of the app before downloading them.

Send Republic Day WhatsApp Sticker via iPhone

Apple iPhone users can also send stickers but similar to Android, WhatsApp hasn’t added any special sticker pack for Republic Day 2020. Due to strict policy of Apple App store there are no such Republic Day special WhatsApp sticker packs available right now. Instead of sticker, iPhone users can probably send GIF messages to their contacts. There are several Republic Day special GIFs available.

Twitter has also introduced a special Republic Day 2020 emoji. Here’s how you can use it.

