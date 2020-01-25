Republic Day 2020: Twitter unveils new tricolour India Gate emoji, here’s how to use

Twitter’s hashtag #RepublicDay emoji is already available and it will be live till January 30, 2020. Twitter’s hashtag #RepublicDay emoji is already available and it will be live till January 30, 2020.

Twitter has launched a special tricolour India Gate emoji to mark India’s 71st Republic Day, which will be celebrated on January 26, 2020. The emoji, which is essentially the India gate lit up in saffron, white and green, will appear when users type hashtags #RepublicDay, #RepublicDayIndia and #RDay71.

President Ram Nath Kovind will also tweet with Twitter’s new Republic Day emoji during his January 25 address to the nation, according to news agency IANS, which quoted Twitter India. For those unaware, Kovind’s official Twitter handle is @rashtrapatibhvn.

Twitter’s Republic Day emoji is already available and it will be live till January 30, 2020. Apart from English, the emoji will appear when users tweet in ten other languages including Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi. So for instance, one can type #गणतंत्रदिवस in Hindi to get Twitter’s Republic Day emoji in their tweet.

This is not the first time Twitter has Republic Day emoji for India. On January 25, 2016, the first Republic Day emoji by Twitter went live, which appeared when users tweeted with hashtag #RepublicDay. The tricolour flower emoji had petals in saffron, white and green while the middle was the Ashoka Chakra, which forms the center of the national flag of India.

This year on January 26, the decades-old tradition of beginning the Republic Day proceedings from India Gate will be broken to start the from the National War Memorial, where Prime Minister Modi will lay a wreath. Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister will then head to Rajpath for the R-Day parade, which will begin at 10 am and last for 90 minutes.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd