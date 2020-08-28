Hackers built fake JioMart websites to dupe consumers; Reliance warns

Hackers have built up fake websites that look exactly like the JioMart website to fool consumers. (Express Photo)

Just a few months ago Reliance Industries Limited introduced its retail platform called JioMart that sells groceries across various categories. The idea was to help consumers shop groceries at the lowest prices sitting at home amid the pandemic and also local retail shops. With more and more usage of the internet cyber threat incidents are on the rise and the same is happening with JioMart website. Hackers are building fake JioMart websites to steal money from shoppers.

Hackers have developed fake websites that look exactly like the JioMart website to fool consumers. Some hackers have even built websites claiming to offer a franchise at reasonable rates. Reliance Retail is warning consumers against such scams and asking them to stay aware and informed.

The company has posted a video on its social media handle that states “Reliance Retail would like to inform the public at large that we are not operating any dealership or franchisee model currently nor have we appointed any franchisee or any agent for appointing any dealer or franchisee in any manner whatsoever. Further, we do not charge any amount under the pretence of appointing a person as a franchisee.”

The company said that it has been able to detect up to 10 fake JioMart websites duping people. These websites include:

* jmartfranchise.in

* jiodealership.com

* jiomartfranchises.com

* jiomartshop.info

* jiomartreliance.com

* jiomartfranchiseonline.com

* jiomartsfranchises.online

* jiomart-franchise.com

* jiomartindia.in.net

* jiomartfranchise.co

The original JioMart website can be accessed at jiomart.com.

The aforementioned links have been reported to the authorities. The company also states that it will not hesitate to pursue criminal or civil proceedings against any person to prevent the misuse of trademarks and protect its goodwill and reputation.

Reliance notes that some fake JioMart website links are yet to be identified offering huge discounts on products. The company asks the public to help and report any such fake websites to the authorities.

