Reliance Jio, WhatsApp partner to educate JioPhone users on the messaging app

Reliance Jio has partnered with WhatsApp to educate JioPhone users across India on how to use the messaging app on the device. As part of the campaign, the companies will visit 10 Indian cities in the states of UP, Rajasthan, and more from October 9 in vans to teach how to use WhatsApp “safely and responsibly”, as per a press statement.

WhatsApp and Reliance Jio will also host street plays to engage people. The companies have also developed video tutorials along with informative leaflets. The leaflets will be available online as well as in Jio stores in 11 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

“Jio has an important role in driving India’s digital revolution by empowering millions of Indians. We are excited to be a part of this journey and help organize a campaign that educates people on how to communicate in a simple and safe way with WhatsApp,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a press statement.

WhatsApp was made available for download in the JioPhone app store from September 10. For smooth access of the app, WhatsApp has built a new version of its messaging app for JioPhone to run on KaiOS operating system.

Reliance Jio, at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July this year announced that social media apps including WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Maps, and YouTube will be available for JioPhone as well. YouTube and WhatsApp apps were rolled out in batches to the devices as an OTA update.

