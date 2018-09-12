Jio two-year anniversary offer: Rs 100 cashback on Rs 399 plan via PhonePe transaction

Jio offers Rs 50 cashback on PhonePe transaction as part of celebrating two years anniversary Jio offers Rs 50 cashback on PhonePe transaction as part of celebrating two years anniversary

Reliance Jio is celebrating its two-year anniversary and has announced a new offer for its subscribers. Under its ‘Jio Turns 2’ scheme, the telecom operator is providing cashback offer of Rs 100 on its best-selling plan of Rs 399. The plan will effectively cost Rs 299 for users who get the recharge via PhonePe.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan offers 126GB of data in total for a validity of 84 days. This is three months validity, which comes to 42GB per month on average. The plan also includes unlimited free voice calls and 100 SMS free per day. The daily FUP limit is 1.5GB

Users will get a discount of Rs 50 upon making a recharge of Rs 399 with the MyJio App. So when they choose this plan, the price will reflect as Rs 349 as the discount of Rs 50 will be deducted from the original price.

In addition to this Rs 50 instant discount, those who pay via PhonePe will get another Rs 50 cashback, which will bring the effective price of the recharge plan down to Rs 299. The offer will be valid till September 21, 2018.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 100 per month offer and how it works

To avail the offer, Jio subscribers will have to make a minimum recharge of Rs 399. To recharge users can log in either on the MyJio app or on the Jio.com website. In case you are using MyJio app, just tap on the Recharge tab and select the Rs 399 plan and process to “Buy” button.

The Rs 50 discount from Reliance Jio will now apply and the price to pay will be reflected as Rs 349. Following this, you will be directed to a new page whereby you will have to select the mode of payment. Select PhonePe as the payment option, and then sign in to your PhonePe account.

The account once signed in, an OTP will be sent to the PhonePe registered number, enter it and tap on “Pay using PhonePe” to complete the transaction. A cashback of Rs 50 will be provided to the user as a PhonePhe voucher, and it will be credited to their PhonePe account within 24 hours of completion of the transaction.

The PhonePe Rs 50 cashback offer is valid till September 21 The PhonePe Rs 50 cashback offer is valid till September 21

Also Read- WhatsApp now on JioPhone, JioPhone 2: All your questions answered

Thus the final price of the plan will be Rs 299 for 3 months, which actually comes to Rs 100 per month for 42GB data, if one goes by calculation.

However, Reliance Jio’s website mentioned that the cashback offer is applicable only on the first transaction being done using PhonePe. Users can redeem the offer only once during the stipulated period. The instant cashback offer is available starting today on MyJio app and website and valid till September 21.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd