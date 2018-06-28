Reliance Jio Oppo Monsoon offer: Here’s how to get benefits worth Rs 4900, up to 3.2TB 4G data

Reliance Jio has announced the Oppo Monsoon Offer which will offer cashback worth Rs 4,900 over 39 months. Reliance Jio has announced the Oppo Monsoon Offer which will offer cashback worth Rs 4,900 over 39 months.

Reliance Jio has announced the Oppo Monsoon Offer which will offer cashback worth Rs 4,900 over 39 months. During this period, subscribers will get benefits of 3.2TB of 4G data on new Oppo smartphones, except the RealMe series, that will begin from June 28, and last until September 25. These benefits, though will be credited to those users who recharge under the Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plans.

All new/existing Jio subscribers purchasing a new Oppo phone can avail benefits under the Oppo Monsoon Offer. This includes Instant Cashback benefits worth Rs 1,800, that users will receive for the first Rs 198/299 recharge. The amount will be credited into Jio Money in the form of 36 cashback vouchers, each worth Rs 50. In addition, cashback up to Rs 1,800 can be availed over three phases of 13 months each.

Also Read: Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best 4G prepaid plans below Rs 200

In each of these time periods, Jio prepaid users must recharge under the Rs 198/299 plans, to avail cashback of Rs 600 after the 13th, 26th and 39th recharge packs. The Rs 600 cashback will be credited, when subscribers recharge for Rs 298 every month. In addition, users will also receive discounts of up to Rs 1,300 from MakeMyTrip, that will be credited in the form of discount coupons. The Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans offer 2GB/3GB of 4G data respectively, and both packs are valid over 28 days.

Recently, Reliance Jio recorded a subscriber base of 196.2 million, earning almost 18 per cent of the wireless telecom market share. Many of these have been shaped by the recent introduction of JioPostpaid, as well as the extension of cheap data offers on the wireless router, JioFi. The company has reportedly crossed 200 million subscribers in India, but that would only be confirmed in the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for July.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd