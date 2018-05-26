Reliance Jio offers 8GB free data to all users: Here’s how to check validity

Reliance Jio users can check for the Cricket Pack in MyJio app on their device. Reliance Jio users can check for the Cricket Pack in MyJio app on their device.

Reliance Jio is offering customers 8GB data for free under its Cricket Pack. The complimentary data is being offered to users regardless of whether they have recharged for the add-on pack. Under the Cricket Pack of Rs 101, users can avail 2GB data per day for four days. Post exhaustion of daily data limit, the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps for the rest of the day. In our case, the Cricket Pack is valid till May 29. It can be checked for in MyJio app, under My Plans section. Do note the add-on pack does not include calling or SMS benefits.

Reliance Jio users can check for the Cricket Pack in MyJio app on their device. Open the app and tap on three horizontal lines on left. From the list, click on the ‘My Plans’ option. Here, users should see the details of their current plan as well as that of Cricket Pack worth Rs 101. The dat, time of expiry of the plan as well as the remaining data for the day will also be displayed.

Last month, Reliance Jio unveiled its Rs 251 IPL pack that offers 102GB data for 51 days. It is essentially aimed at letting cricket fans stream live matches on their mobiles during the IPL season. The complimentary Cricket Pack has been rolled out has Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 comes to an end on May 27. The company also rolled out its JioPhone Match Pass offer that gives users a chance to win up to 112GB of data if ten of their friends register for a JioPhone. However, the offer is limited to the duartion of IPL.

Also Read: Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 post plan likely to trigger tariff war: Experts

Ahead of IPL, Reliance Jio introduced its ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’, a LIVE mobile game that gives participants a chance to win prizes worth crores.The company also made official its ‘Jio Dhana Dhan LIVE: Never ‘Run-Out’ of Laughter’, a cricket comedy show, available for both Jio and non-Jio customers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd