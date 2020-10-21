Reliance Jio launches Made in India web browser, JioPages

Key features of the browser except for the regional language support and content curation, include a PIN-locked Incognito Mode and a built-in Adblock Plus. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Reliance Jio has launched a new web browser, called JioPages, which uses the Chromium Blink engine. The company claims that the new mobile web-browser has been “conceptualised and designed entirely in India.” The browser comes with India centric features like support for eight Indian languages, localised news content curation, a smart download manager, incognito browsing, encrypted connections and more. The JioPages web browser is currently available for download on the Google Play Store. The company does not seem to have launched the iOS variant of the browser as of now.

The eight regional languages supported by the device include Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users can set the app language and the regional content preferences from the browser’s settings.

Key features of the browser except for the regional language support and content curation, include a PIN-locked Incognito Mode and a built-in Adblock Plus.

The Chromium Blink engine according to the company will help provide customers with good webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection. The Chromium Blink engine has been developed with contributions from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Opera Software, Adobe Systems, Intel, IBM, Samsung and more.

JioPages will come with a browser feed, which will be customised according to the user’s language settings, region, and topic settings. This browser feed will be populated with content cards, which will show the latest news, cricket scores, market prices and more. The browser will also send its users push notifications for the pages that it thinks will interest the user.

Jiopages’ download manager will categorise the users’ downloads according to their file types. The browser will also feature a tweaked incognito mode, which will require a PIN to access. The Adblock Plus feature will block a majority of ads, allowing in only acceptable ads. It will also allow users to whitelist domains to show ads.

