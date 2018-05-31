Reliance Jio Holiday Hungama: Rs 100 instant discount on Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer

Reliance Jio ‘Holiday Hungama’ offer has been announced for prepaid users. Reliance Jio ‘Holiday Hungama’ offer has been announced for prepaid users.

Reliance Jio ‘Holiday Hungama’ offer has been announced for prepaid users. Under this offer, Jio’s Rs 399 recharge plan will be available at Rs 299 with Rs 100 instant discount. The discount will only be available on MyJio app for users who pay via PhonePe. Jio ‘Holiday Hungama’ offer can be availed from June 1 to June 15.

Reliance Jio will offer users Rs 100 instant cashback in two parts. Firstly, Rs 50 instant cashback will be given to Jio prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback vouchers from Jio on recharging via MyJio App. The rest of the amount will be credited to user’s MyJio account when payment is done via PhonePe through MyJio app.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 recharge offer gives users 1.5GB data per day for 84 days. This means users will get a total of 126GB 4G data for the validity period. The plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Reliance Jio has also announced exclusive instant cashback and double data offers for Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo buyers. The offer can be availed till September 30, 2018. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) and Galaxy J7 Duo users on Jio’s network will get instant cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,750 as well as double data.

Reliance Jio recently announced its postpaid service called JioPostpaid, which is already available for subscription. It offers several options such as ‘Zero-Touch’ service, as well as national roaming, international calling and international roaming plans. People from any service can retain their number as they switch to JioPostpaid.

