Reliance Jio Digital Pack offers 2GB additional data per day: Here’s how to avail

Reliance Jio has brought yet another data pack for its subscribers, the Jio Digital pack under which it is offering an additional 2GB of data per day. It is basically a top-up which is applicable on select recharge data pack. The new Jio Digital pack is visible on MyJio app and it is said to be available to a select number of subscribers. Besides the additional daily 4G data over and above the existing plan, the new Digital pack doesn’t include any other benefits like unlimited calling or free SMSes.

As cited on the MyJio app, the offer is applicable only to a few numbers of users and it will expire on August 6. MySmartPrice reports that the new Jio Digital pack is available exclusively for prepaid subscribers and can be activated only when subscribed to a current recharge plan. As per an image posted on the website, it is the new add-on Digital pack to be applicable on the Rs 399 prepaid plan. The Jio Rs 399 plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 84 days, with the ad-on users will get a total of 3.5GB 4G data per day. Besides this, the plan provides unlimited calling benefit and 100SMSes per day.

Notably, Jio earlier this month introduced Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer whereby users can exchange their existing features phones and purchase the Jio Phone for a price of just Rs 501. However, users need to purchase a recharge pack worth Rs 99 for six months to avail this benefit. The new Rs 99 Jio recharge pack bundles 0.5GB 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 SMS messages for a validity period of 28 days.

