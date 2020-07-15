Reliance launches WhatsApp chatbot to help shareholders get info on AGM 2020: How it works

This is the company’s 43rd AGM, which will start at 2 PM IST. (Image: Reuters) This is the company’s 43rd AGM, which will start at 2 PM IST. (Image: Reuters)

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has launched a new Chatbot Assistant on WhatsApp ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM). This is the first time the company is holding an online only event and the chatbot is supposed to help shareholders with the onboarding process. Apart from this, it will also provide them with answers to general FAQs, guidance for the Virtual AGM, voting on resolutions, Dividend and Taxation details.

The chatbot will also share important links and documents with shareholders. The chatbot will share FAQ videos with shareholders regarding how to watch the AGM.

To access the RIL AGM WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant, head over to WhatsApp and send the message ‘Hi to +917977111111. The chatbot has been developed by Haptik, which was acquired by RIL back in 2019.

After you send the message, the chatbot will provide you with a menu of options, from which you can choose a relevant option number to proceed. This chatbot works similar to all other chatbots available for Jio services and more.

Reliance AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Important announcements expected from Mukesh Ambani

This is the company’s 43rd AGM, which will start at 2 PM IST. The event will be hosted by RIL’s Chairman & Managing Director, Mukesh D Ambani. The event will be streamed live via JioMeet, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

After the event is over, the RIL AGM WhatsApp chatbot can be used to get a summary of what happened during the AGM. Users can also ask questions for any queries that might have arisen in their minds during the event.

Reliance Jio adds more than 2.5 lakh wireless subscribers in Delhi in March

It is being said that the main focus of the AGM will be the investment of Rs 118,318.45 crore RIL recently received from 13 partners, and how these will help the company fulfilling its promise of becoming debt-free by 2021. Apart from this, the company is also expected to reveal its Aramco deal details, which will help it gain additional funds of around $75 billion.

The company is also expected to talk about the growth in the telecom sector its Jio arm is seeing. Some reports also state that the company might launch another JioPhone variant at the event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd