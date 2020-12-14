Reddit to buy TikTok rival Dubsmash

Social network firm Reddit to buy video platform Dubsmash (image source: Reddit)

Social network firm Reddit said video platform Dubsmash, becoming the latest company to expand in a space dominated by Chinese-owned TikTok.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokeswoman for Reddit said the acquisition was based on a combination of cash and stock.

The success of ByteDance’s TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Snapchat Inc rolling out “Spotlight” in November and Facebook Inc launching “Instagram Reels” earlier this year.

Reddit said in a blog post that the deal would give its users, who can already upload and stream videos, access to Dubsmash’s editing and short-video creation tools.

The San Francisco-based company added that Dubsmash would maintain its own platform and brand. Dubsmash’s entire team, including co-founders Suchit Dash, Jonas Drüppel and Tim Specht, will join Reddit.

