Ramdev’s swadeshi WhatsApp rival app Kimbho to make a comeback on August 27

Yoga guru Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurved has re-launched its swadeshi messaging app Kimbho with “new and advanced features”. Patanjali chief Acharya Balkrishna made an announcement on Twitter. He said that the official launch will take place on August 27, 2018. Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala said that the app will be launched in the presence of Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Patanjali family is grateful to you for keeping faith in us. Celebrate this Independence Day as Digital Independence with Kimbho(‘s) new and advanced features. There may be some shortcomings in the Kimbho app, with all (the) improvements we will do an official launch on 27th August. We welcome your comments and suggestions,” Patanjali Ayurved said in a statement.

T-1

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

आप के विश्वास के लिए पतंजलि परिवार आपके प्रति कृतज्ञ है,आप स्वतंत्रता दिवस के पावन उत्सव के साथ डिजिटल आजादी का जश्न "किम्भो:" के नये और एडवांस फीचर्स के साथ मनाइये| किम्भो: ऐैप में कुछ सूक्ष्म न्यूनताएँ हो सकती है, उनके continues in T-2 pic.twitter.com/bWLk6x6x3Q — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) August 15, 2018

T-2

उनके सुधार के साथ विधिवत 27 अगस्त 2018 को लॉन्च करेंगे । आपके सुझाव व समीक्षा का हम स्वागत करते है । आओ लॉन्च से पहले ही इस स्वदेशी “किम्भो:” को पूरी दुनिया में गूंजा दे।

स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ।

भारत माता की जय ।

डाउनलोड करे https://t.co/rpiao1Tm0T pic.twitter.com/BJEBI8myFE — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) August 15, 2018

Acharya Balkrishna also shared a link to Google Play Store listing of Kimbho app, which appears to be a trial version of Patanjali’s messaging app for Android version 1.0. We were not able to find it on the App Store. The final version of the app will be available for Android, iOS and desktop users, though.

Kimbho, which is being touted as a WhatsApp rival in India, will allow users to review messages, transfer calls, schedule meetings, share screens, make conference calls and much more.

In less than a few hours after the initial launch in May this year, Kimbho app had engulfed in a controversy sparked by an anonymous security researcher on Twitter who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson. Alderson had alleged that the app consists vulnerabilities, further raising security and privacy concerns. Soon after Alderson’s allegations, the app was taken down.

