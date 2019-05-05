Ramadan WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download and install Ramadan stickers

In recent times, WhatsApp stickers have gained popularity among some users to send wishes to their friends and family on festivals and other occasions. As Ramadan comes knocking at the door, you may want to test out some third party Ramadan sticker packs for WhatsApp.

You can use these sticker apps to send Ramadan wishes. It is quite easy to download these stickers and here is how you can do it.

How to download Ramadan stickers for WhatsApp

To install stickers for Ramadan wishes, open the WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space. Tap on the Sticker icon and then tap on the plus icon. You will see the list of available stickers. As of now, WhatsApp does not have a dedicated Ramadan sticker pack but you can add a third-party sticker pack for the same.

On your Android smartphone, scroll down and tap on “Get more stickers” option. You will be directed to Play Store, where third-party WhatsApp friendly sticker apps will be listed. You will see “WAStickerApp” written in the Play Store’s search bar. Add the word “Ramadan” or “Ramzan” after the WAStickerApp in the search bar.

Alternatively, you can directly go to the Play Store and search WAStickerApp Ramadan/Ramzan or WhatsApp stickers for Ramadan/Ramzan. You will see all the available Ramadan sticker apps.

How to install the Ramadan WhatsApp stickers

Install any Ramadan sticker app from the available sticker apps. Once you open the app, you will see a list of Ramadan sticker packs. You can tap on any pack to see the stickers.

Download the sticker you want to add to WhatsApp. If you do not like any pack from the list, uninstall the app and download another Ramadan WhatsApp sticker app.

However, if you download a sticker pack from the app, you need to keep the app installed in order to use those stickers in the WhatsApp. Uninstalling the third party sticker app will also uninstall the stickers from the WhatsApp.