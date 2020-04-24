Ramadan 2020 WhatsApp stickers: How to download and install Ramadan stickers

Here’s how you can send Ramadan stickers on WhatsApp. Here’s how you can send Ramadan stickers on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp stickers have gained wide popularity especially now that everyone’s stuck at home due to coronavirus lockdown. Stickers are colourful and make conversations funny and interesting. WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used messaging platforms in the country with millions of active users. It’s a great platform to connect with friends and family during a festival.

While India is under lockdown it celebrates auspicious Ramadan festival which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan this year will be observed from April 23 to May 23, 2020.

Given people are stuck at home and are unable to be with their family and friends they are focusing a lot on online chatting apps mostly WhatsApp. Here’s how you can send Ramadan special WhatsApp stickers to your contact and make them happy.

Before that we just mention that don’t forward one sticker or typed message to all your contacts as that might cause a problem for you. Recently WhatsApp put a cap on frequently forwarded messages to prevent the spread of fake news on the platform related to coronavirus and other things.

How to download and send Ramadan stickers on WhatsApp

—To install stickers specially for Ramadan, first open the WhatsApp app and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space.

—Tap on the Sticker icon and then click on the plus icon.

—You will then be able to see the list of available stickers.

Notably, WhatsApp doesn’t have a dedicated Ramadan sticker pack but you can add a third-party sticker pack for the play store.

Also Read: New WhatsApp ‘Together at Home’ stickers make chatting experience fun

—Scroll down and tap on “Get more stickers” option.

—You will be directed to Google Play Store. where you’ll find third-party WhatsApp sticker app.

—Search for “WAStickerApp” and add the word “Ramadan” or “Ramzan” in the search bar. Search for the stickers.

—Install any of the Ramadan sticker app on your smartphone.

Also Read: 6 upcoming WhatsApp features that have us excited

—Once the WhatsApp app and you will be able to see a list of Ramadan sticker packs.

—Tap on any pack and download it. Now you will be able to send Ramadan special stickers to your contacts.

Notably, to use these stickers you must have the app installed on the phone at all times. On deleting the sticker app all the stickers will also be removed from the WhatsApp app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd