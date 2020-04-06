Quibi is a new video streaming service that just launched during COVID-19 pandemic

Quibi is a new streaming service with a focus on content for smartphones. It will cost Rs 669 in India per month. Quibi is a new streaming service with a focus on content for smartphones. It will cost Rs 669 in India per month.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen several new product launches getting delayed. But for a new streaming service, this appears to be an opportune time, or at least that’s what the founders behind Quibi seem to think. Quibi, which has gone live in the US, Canada and also for India, aims to bring short videos for user consumption.

Before you think this is another TikTok rival, hold on. Quibi is promising high-quality content in the form of shows, movies and reality shows and even news programs, but nothing will be longer than 10 minutes. So it would be more like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, but the content duration is much shorter

And there are two big names behind Quibi. The company’s CEO is Meg Whitman, who was previously the CEO of Hewlett and Packard. The founder and chairman of Quibi is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former CEO and co-founder of Dreamworks Animation and also the former studio chief at Walt Disney.

So what will Quibi offer?

As pointed out, Quibi’s focus will be on short videos, but high quality ones. Movies, reality TV shows, news segments from BBC, NBC and others will be part of the content. The key is that the content is designed for your smartphone screen, so it is all in a horizontal format, similar to how content appears on platforms like Snapchat. No episode is more than 10 minutes.

Read more: COVID-19 impact: Streaming services to dial down quality as internet speeds fall

Quibi has also signed up some big names for series as part of the launch. There are shows starring big names like Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James, Bill Murray, Sophie Turner, and Chrissy Teigen. NBC, BBC, ESPN will also have their own shows for the service. The service is going live with around fifty shows.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Is Quibi available in India? What is the cost ?

Quibi’s app is available for download in India on iOS and Android as well. In the US, the service starts at $4.99 per month, though this includes some ads. There’s a $7.99 per month plan with no ads. In India, the price is Rs 669, and this ensures a completely ad-free experience. This does make Quibi seem like a very experience proposition in India, comparable with Netflix. The first 90-days of the service are free, so you can cancel your subscription later on after testing it out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd