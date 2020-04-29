Popular and funny Instagram filters you must try to pass time during quarantine

Here are a few Instagram Story filters we would recommend that you try out to spice up your Instagram game. (Image: Bloomberg) Here are a few Instagram Story filters we would recommend that you try out to spice up your Instagram game. (Image: Bloomberg)

Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a drastic increase in users recently and this could be a direct impact of the lockdown being implemented across the globe due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Many users, who were not very active on Instagram, have now started posting photos and stories on the platform on an everyday basis.

To kill the lockdown boredom several Instagram users are using different filters in their stories. The platform is coming up with new filters every single day with the aim to keep users engaged and entertained during the quarantine. One of the most popular Instagram filters that most users including the actors are trying a lot is Gibberish challenge. There are many more. We have curated a list of Instagram filters that are interesting and should be on your list to try out whenever you can.

Note: Before using the filters mentioned below update the Instagram app to the latest version by heading to Google Play store or App store.

Guess the Gibberish: How to try and guess the right answer

This new filter has even sprouted off into a challenge of its own, called the Gibberish Challenge. This new filter has even sprouted off into a challenge of its own, called the Gibberish Challenge.

Guess the Gibberish is one of Instagram's latest story filters, which generates a phrase that makes no sense and within a few seconds it shows you the answer. Your challenge is to guess the correct phrase within 10 seconds. This new filter has even sprouted off into a challenge of its own called the Gibberish Challenge which has gained popularity on both Instagram and TikTok.

Which Disney: How to try the Instagram filter

This filter places a frame on top of your face, which consists of a rotating selection of Disney characters. This filter places a frame on top of your face, which consists of a rotating selection of Disney characters.

Disney movies and characters have influenced most of our lives whether it is Mickey Mouse or Cinderella. A new Instagram filter called the Which Disney filter is now available. It places a frame on top of your face, which consists of a rotating selection of Disney characters. After a few seconds, the rotation stops and shows which Disney character you resemble.

What Pokemon are you: How to play

The new filter works in a similar manner to the Which Disney filter, by placing a frame on your head and showing an image of a Pokemon in it. The new filter works in a similar manner to the Which Disney filter, by placing a frame on your head and showing an image of a Pokemon in it.

Just like Disney, Pokemon is a cartoon that most of us have grown watching. Most of us know and have seen some iteration of Ash Ketchum's story on the TV. The reason why we remember seeing this cartoon on the television is because of the cute little Pokemon's that battled each other to help their master get a step closer to their dream of becoming a Pokemon master. The new filter works in a similar to the Which Disney filter. It places a frame on your head and shows an image of a Pokemon in it.

CHROMADYNAMICA: How to try this Instagram filter

It is a filter that you can use to just have a little fun with your followers by dictating a message in a cryptic tone and hiding your face. It is a filter that you can use to just have a little fun with your followers by dictating a message in a cryptic tone and hiding your face.

CHROMADYNAMICA is a fun filter that blurs your face and a part of the background with colourful squares. This makes users a part of a distant future where you have to hide your identity just to stay safe online. It is a filter that you can use to just have a little fun with your followers by dictating a message in a cryptic tone and hiding your face.

Save The Planet Mask: How to try this filter

The ‘Save The Planet Mask’ filter on Instagram puts a map of the Earth on your face, showing that you care. The ‘Save The Planet Mask’ filter on Instagram puts a map of the Earth on your face, showing that you care.

With the lockdowns being implemented the air is now cleaner and so is the water and other natural resources. But this does not mean you stop caring and working towards keeping the planet healthy. To show you still support the cause you can use the 'Save The Planet Mask' filter on Instagram. It basically puts a map of the Earth on your face, showing that you care.

Neon II Instagram filter: How to use

With the Neon II filter, you can put up a Neon sign inside of your frame and make it shine brightly on to your face, just like an actual club sign would. With the Neon II filter, you can put up a Neon sign inside of your frame and make it shine brightly on to your face, just like an actual club sign would.

Do you miss late-night parties? Some of you might and Instagram has a solution for that. With the help of the Neon II filter on the platform, you can recreate that feel at home just without the large crowds. With the Neon II filter, you can put up a Neon sign inside of your frame and make it shine on to your face, just like an actual night club sign would.

Retro filter

The Retro filter is one of the most used filters on Instagram. It provides a clean looking photo with a layer of dust and a vintage look to it. Retro image filter does not require you to add any sort of frame on your head or an item in your background. It just simply adds a layer of ‘old’ on top of your photo.

