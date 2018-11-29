PhonePe will now let users book IRCTC train tickets directly in app: Here’s how

PhonePe in partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an IRCTC micro-app in its platform. With this initiative, users can now directly book train tickets through the PhonePhone app.

Advertising

This integration will allow users to pay conveniently for their booking using different payment options like UPI, credit, debit cards or through their PhonePe wallet. Additionally, PhonePe users will get cashback of Rs 50 on their first train ticket booking on the app. This introductory offer will be valid until December 4.

To book train tickets via the PhonePe app, just simply login to the app and select the ‘Apps’ option that you will find below. The leading tab will show four sections- Travel, Commute, Hotels, Lifestyle and Food. Select the IRCTC icon you will see on the Travel section. Following this, you can search for trains by entering ‘origin,’ destination, berth class, quota and journey date and then tap on the Search Trains button.

“We are very excited with this addition to our in-app portfolio. While PhonePe users could already pay for their bookings on the IRCTC platform using PhonePe, they can now directly book tickets from the PhonePe app also. We are continuously evolving and innovating towards building a hassle-free eco-system for our 100 million users and the association with IRCTC is another step in that direction. Our aim is to create a unified login and payments experience across all important consumer use cases especially in the space of travel,” Rituraj Rautela, Head of in-app Platform, PhonePe said.