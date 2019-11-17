Pegasus-like spyware targeting WhatsApp using MP4 video files

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has taken note of a vulnerability in WhatsApp that allowed a remote attacker to target phones by sending a video file in MP4 file format. The threat under the Vulnerability Note CIVN-2019-0181 has been categorised in the ‘High Severity’ category.

Advertising

As per the security message notified by WhatsApp, “A stack-based buffer overflow could be triggered in WhatsApp by sending a specially crafted MP4 file to a WhatsApp user. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a specially crafted MP4 file to the target system.”

The description of the new ‘buffer overflow vulnerability’ is similar to the one received by CERT from WhatsApp during the Pegasus snooping case where an Israel-based spyware maker NSO Group was under the spotlight. It was reported that the spyware exploited a vulnerability in the WhatsApp to hack phones using the app’s video calling feature.

The new threat is reported to trigger a buffer overflow conditions leading to the execution of arbitrary code by the attacker. Also, the exploitation does not require any form of authentication from the victim end. It executes o downloading of a malicious crafted MP4 file on the receiver’s system.

Advertising

The security message says, “Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the remote attacker to cause Remote Code Execution (RCE) or Denial of Service (DoS) conditions, which could lead to further compromise of the system.”

The CERT Note mentions that the WhatsApp for Android prior to 2.19.274 and iOS prior to 2.19.100 have been affected along with WhatsApp for Windows as well as WhatsApp Business apps. The latest versions of WhatsApp claims to have fixed this problem and users are advised to upgrade.