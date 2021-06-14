Covid-19 vaccination: Paytm will now let you book vaccine slots on its app

Check out Paytm's latest feature that allows you to book a vaccination slot right from the app. (File)

Paytm has launched a new feature on its app that will allow users to book vaccination appointments right from the application. The new option lets Paytm users seamlessly book slots at the nearest vaccination centre based on their location, age, dose number and vaccine type. Users can even choose between free and paid vaccines.

Paytm launched a Vaccine Finder feature on the app back in May, that used advanced filtering options to help users generate leads for vaccine booking, including information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it. The company said that over the last several weeks Paytm users have checked for the availability of vaccination slots via Paytm.

With the slot booking option now available on the app, users across the country can successfully complete their vaccination process. “It is our endeavour to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest centre and get vaccinated,” said a Paytm spokesperson.

The Indian Express couldn’t find the vaccine appointment booking feature on the latest available update of Paytm at the time of writing this article. However, an update with the new feature is expected to roll out soon.