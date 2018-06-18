Paytm Inbox adds news, live TV, cricket, entertainment videos and games

Paytm has introduced new features to its Inbox mode. These include News, live TV, cricket, entertainment videos, and games tabs. Paytm has introduced new features to its Inbox mode. These include News, live TV, cricket, entertainment videos, and games tabs.

Paytm is entering the new and live streaming segements with new features in its Inbox mode. These include news, live TV, cricket, entertainment videos, and games tabs. All of these services will be bundled into Inbox, the messaging service under Paytm, and will be available for free. While the new Paytm Inbox will be introduced to iOS over the weekend, the Android app will be upgraded by the next week.

From Inbox, Paytm users will now be able to access live TV services. One97 Communications, the company behind Paytm, has said channels like Aaj Tak, India Today, 9XM and ET Now will support Live TV. Though it has not revealed the complete list of channels it will support, it is yet to disclose the portal through which these channels will be made accessible. The News section of Paytm Inbox will also allow categorisation of news as per user interests, while also offering a browsing option.

Also read: We do not share user data with third-parties, govt: Paytm

Further, Paytm Inbox will also introduce entertainment options. Expected to include video content from third-party publishers like Hungama, to provide on-the-go infotainment. Importantly, this also includes Games, that Paytm had been testing in as a beta update. In its beta, the company reported a ‘favourable response’ from users, who could access titles such as Petrol Quiz, Smash Cricket, and Pass The Bomb, among others. In the new Paytm Inbox, users can select games from various categories like Action, Adventure, Sports, and Strategy. The Paytm app is said to have 120 million users.

“We will now be offering various content from news to Live TV to Entertainment videos and games to further strengthen our relationship with the customers. Paytm has fast emerged as a Super app for India and we will continue to add more offerings to our portfolio, giving our customers one more reason to use Paytm every day,” said Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President at Paytm.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd