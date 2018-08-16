Patanjali’s swadeshi app Kimbho taken down from Google Play Store after second soft launch

Patanjali’s swadeshi messaging app, Kimbho’s trial version taken down from Google Play Store Patanjali’s swadeshi messaging app, Kimbho’s trial version taken down from Google Play Store

Patanjali Ayurved’s swadeshi messaging app Kimbho has been taken down from Google Play Store after its second soft launch on August 15. The app will be officially re-launched on August 27, however, the trial version has been removed from the Play Store.

Several users that were quoted by IANS have reported complaints about the poor implementation of features in the swadeshi messenger app. With nearly 5,000 users who downloaded the app since its relaunch, faced issue with the app’s UI and have complained about the inability to sign up, as per reports. Further reports reveal that the Kimbho app is registered under “Social Revolution Media & Research Pvt Ltd.” A Beebom report cites that it does not have its own active website and the current domain with a country identifier (.se) for Sweden directs to an inactive Facebook page with a mere thousand followers.

Also Read: Patanjali’s swadeshi messaging app ‘Kimbho’ to be re-launched on August 27

Patanjali’s messaging app faced severe controversy following its debut in May this year. An anonymous security researcher on Twitter who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Anderson had claimed that the app consists of vulnerabilities and raised security and privacy concerns. Following Anderson’s allegations, the app was taken down.

While the app now seems to be on the hit list again, Yoga guru Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurved has announced that it will re-launch the Kimbho app with “new and advanced features.” The official launch is scheduled to take place on August 27, 2018. Patanjali spokesperson, SK Tijarawala said that the app will be launched in the presence of Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd