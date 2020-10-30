Otter.AI releases new live video captions feature for Zoom calls: Here’s what it does

Otter states that this new live video captions feature also helps organisations to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and accessibility requirements. (Image: Otter.AI)

Otter.AI is one of the most prominent AI transcribing and captioning software in the world. The company has now launched live video captions feature for Zoom calls, with the help of which users will be able to reduce the chances of miscommunication during conference calls and webinars according to the company.

The feature is currently being made available only to Otter for Business users and Zoom Pro subscribers. It displays all spoken words as captions at the bottom of the screen. And can be turned on from the Otter Live Notes tool option. To recall, Otter Live Notes was rolled out for Zoom subscribers back in April, and allows them to transcribe the ongoing calls from inside of Otter.ai.

Otter also states that this new live video captions feature also helps organisations to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and accessibility requirements.

The feature will transcribe the video calls, webinars or virtual meetings on Zoom in real-time, allowing the listener to read what is being spoken, thus minimising miscommunication. This feature will also work even if there has been a network glitch during the call.

While the live captions feature is active, all of the transcriptions will also be transferred to the Otter Live Notes web browser tab. Allowing the user to take a look at every point that was discussed during the call.

The company says that this feature will allow international organisations to use English as their official business language.

This new live video captioning feature from Otter.ai is quite similar to Google’s Live Caption feature, which automatically captions speech of the media playing on the user’s device. Google utilises this feature in Duo calls.

