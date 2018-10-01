Opera Touch comes to iOS; you can download now

Opera Touch for iOS has been launched, a completely new mobile browser. The web browser has an easy interface and is designed around one-handed use. Opera Touch for iOS is now available for download from the Apple App store starting October 1, which is today. The web browser made its debut on Android earlier this year.

The new web browser has been built from the ground up with the focus on speed and ease of use. Opera Touch comes with a new navigation method called the “Fast Action Button”. With this button, users can quickly open tabs and basic navigation such as back and refresh with a swipe, all one-handed.

“With Opera Touch, Opera wants to provide people with an exquisite browsing experience fit for the cutting-edge hardware Apple delivers and to give an impulse for change to the mobile browsing world,” said a press statement.

One of the key features of Opera Touch is Flow, which essentially allows users to bring their browsers in sync with Opera for desktop and transfer files to PC safe and securely. It doesn’t require any logins or passwords. All that’s required to sync the Opera Touch with Opera on a Mac or Windows PC is a QR code on the desktop browser with your phone. Flow even features end-to-end encryption.

Norway-based Opera claims its latest web browser has been designed to take an advantage of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. “Today’s new phones have big, beautiful displays, but conventional browsers are yet to adapt to this development,” Maciej Kocemba, Opera Touch Product Manager.”Our product is aimed at people who want to fully appreciate their iPhones,” he adds.

Earlier, Opera had created browser just for the iPad called Coast.

