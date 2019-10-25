OnePlus and Snapchat collaborate to launch Diwali themed Lenses

A few days ahead of the festival of Diwali, OnePlus has launched a special campaign in collaboration with Snapchat. Under this partnership, the two tech companies have created special Diwali themed Lenses.

The lenses will be available in the iconic globally known landmarks of Tower Bridge in London, Eiffel Tower in Paris, Taj Mahal in Agra and Gateway of India in Mumbai. OnePlus has also released a video describing the features of the special lenses.

Snapchat has 203 million daily active users across the globe, with 70 per cent of them playing with or using AR features every day.

The Landmarkers feature was launched earlier this year and is available in Snapchat’s Lens Studio and anyone can make AR experiences for Snapchat.

The Lenses that are using Snapchat’s Landmarker technology enable the AR experiences which can transform the world”s most iconic landmarks in real-time.

“We’re truly humbled by the constant love and support we’ve received from our Indian community across the globe. Through this campaign, we hope to share the warmth of this season with our global community as we prepare to celebrate India’s biggest festival,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said in a statement.