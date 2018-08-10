OnePlus 6 to Samsung Galaxy Note 8: YouTube lists the best phones for watching video

OnePlus 6 and LG’s G7 ThinQ have been featured as Signature Devices for premium video quality. OnePlus 6 and LG’s G7 ThinQ have been featured as Signature Devices for premium video quality.

OnePlus 6 and LG's G7 ThinQ have been featured as Signature Devices for premium video quality. Compiled by YouTube, the list importantly excludes Apple's iPhone X, and rates the recently launched Galaxy Note 9 highly among all devices.

Signature Devices, according to the YouTube report, are those that offer vivid HDR videos, immersive 360° video, and fast video load times, while making minimal use of data in the process. Also, each of the phones that have qualified as Signature Devices must allow high dynamic range, high frame rate, reliable DRM performance, 4K decoding, and use next-generation video codecs. These rankings account for the viewing experience for 360° videos, which could be controlled on-screen control, or operated through a VR headset.

Among the latest smartphone releases, YouTube has certified the Sony Xperia XZ Premium for 4K videos and the HTC U12+, Galaxy Note 9, Nokia 8 Sirocco and LG G7 ThinQ for 1440p video content. While OnePlus 6 has been named a Signature Device for 1080p content, it shares the position with Xiaomi’s Mi 8, Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and the Sony Xperia XZ.

Samsung’s phones seem to be most reliable for YouTube video streaming as six devices have been listed as Signature Devices. Besides the Note 9, YouTube has also listed the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for streaming quality in the 1440p category.

