On New Year’s Eve, WhatsApp users sent over 100 billion messages

In India alone, more than 20 billion messages were sent by WhatsApp users on New year’s Eve. In India alone, more than 20 billion messages were sent by WhatsApp users on New year’s Eve.

Over 100 billion messages were sent on WhatsApp on December 31, 2019 worldwide, a new record for the ten-year-old messaging app. In India alone, more than 20 billion messages were sent by WhatsApp users. WhatsApp revealed than the number of messages sent on New Year’s around the world was the highest than any other day in WhatsApp’s history.

“WhatsApp can also confirm that, with over 100 billion messages sent, December 31st 2019 saw more messages sent than on any previous day in WhatsApp’s ten year history. In India alone, WhatsApp users sent over 20 billion messages on December 31st,” WhatsApp said in a press statement. Of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages.

WhatsApp is among the largest messaging apps in the world with close to two billion users. Festivals is when people exchange a large number of messages on the app including picture messages and stickers. Last year on New Year’s eve, WhatsApp saw 75 billion messages being shared, which included over 13 billion images and 5 billion videos. India is the largest market for WhatsApp and on New Year’s eve 2018 as well, Indians sent over 20 billion messages on the app.

In the past year, text messaging was the most popular feature on WhatsApp around the world, followed by Status and picture messaging. Calling and voice notes were the fourth and the fifth most popular feature on WhatsApp globally in 2019, the company said.

In 2020, WhatsApp is expected to roll out a lot more features that are long-anticipated. Dark Theme is one such feature, which has been spotted in Android and iOS beta several times but has not made it to stable version as of now. There is also Delete Messages, similar to self-destructing messages on Messenger and support for same WhatsApp account on multiple devices.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd