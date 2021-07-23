Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Snapchat adds special lens, two shows for users

Snapchatters in India will be able to watch two Shows from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the platform (Image source : File)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 has kicked off today (July 23) and Snapchat users can enjoy some special features related to the games. Snapchat will have two shows from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the platform. These include the Olympics Highlights and Best of Olympics.

Olympics Highlights is a daily Highlights Show in India, which will cover key moments of the Olympics in Tokyo every day and will be produced by the IOC. The Best of Olympics will include the IOC will cover the top athletes and stories of the past editions of the Olympics.

The official @Olympics account will have an innovative Augmented Reality Lens called ‘Train like an Olympian’ that will make use of Snap’s body-tracking technology. This will help Snapchat users stay active by completing three exercises before the time runs out and reward them with a virtual firework display.

Snapchat is also offering organic Olympic-themed Cameos in the Sticker drawer and Chat throughout the Tokyo Games. This will allow Snapchat users to support their country and their favorite Olympic sport. The company says that users love sports and over 85 million Snapchat users watch sports content every month.

Snapchat recently announced that the platform is getting a new feature that will allow users to view a three-dimensional version of themselves on their Snapchat and Friendship Profile. Snapchat Profiles are now getting a new look, which will allow browsing from over 1,200 combinations of body poses, facial expressions, gestures, and backgrounds to better personalise digital avatars on the platform.

Users will be able to match their 3D Bitmoji with their mood including peace signs, prayer hands, scenic beaches, and animal print backgrounds. The company says that by using Pixar-quality 3D capabilities, Snapchat users will be able to view enhanced details on their customised avatar including clothing textures and unique embellishments from their favourite fashion labels.