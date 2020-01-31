Off-Facebook activity tracking: What it means, and how to stop this

Facebook says this data is used to “personalize your experience, such as showing you relevant ads”. Facebook says this data is used to “personalize your experience, such as showing you relevant ads”.

Facebook recently launched its Off-Facebook activity tool that essentially gives users more control over how the websites and apps that they use, share data with the social media giant. The idea with the tool is clearly off Facebook activities or a user’s interactions with apps or websites other than Facebook, data from which is used by the platform to show relevant ads.

So for instance, if you’ve visited a website or logged in to an app with Facebook, those businesses and organisations share that data with the platform. Facebook says this data is used to “personalize your experience, such as showing you relevant ads”. With Facebook’s new tool, users choose to turn-off their off-Facebook activity, though do keep in mind that this will not restrict Facebook from collecting their activity from apps that they log in with Facebook.

But what turning off your off-Facebook activity really do is you will stop seeing personalised advertisements based on your online activity. “We’ll still receive activity from the businesses and organizations you visit. It may be used for measurement purposes and to make improvements to our ads systems, but it will be disconnected from your account,” is the message that is displayed when turning off future off-Facebook activity.

To check which apps and websites have been sharing your data with Facebook, head over to Facebook Settings > Facebook Information > Off-Facebook Activity. There’s the option to download the complete list of your off-Facebook activity shared by websites and apps as well as the option to clear this history.

Use the “turn off future activity” toggle for individual businesses or flip the blue toggle on right from Manage Future Activity tab to turn off your off-Facebook activity. Even with this option turned on, Facebook has clarified that businesses and organisations are prohibited from sharing sensitive information with it, such as health and financial data.

Facebook’s Off-Facebook activity tool was announced in August last year and the company has finally made it available to its users, thanks to increased concerns and scrutiny over data privacy. This is perhaps among a few tools that offer more transparency to its users over their activities on other apps and websites from within Facebook itself.

