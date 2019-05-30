Now, share JioSaavn songs directly on Snapchat; artist filters, lenses unveiled

Snapchat and JioSaavn have partnered to let their users share on the social media platform the music they are listening to on JioSaavn with a link back to the app. Under the collaboration, Snapchat users can also use creative tools such as Lenses and Fliters of various artists and songs while posting.

Advertising

Developers at JioSaavn are taking advantage of Snap’s Creative Kit to build custom Stickers, Filters, Links, etc, which can be shared directly from the JioSaavn app to the Snap Camera. New Lenses around exclusive music and artists will also be unveiled monthly.

As of now, artists lenses for Jasmin Walia and Zack Knight for their ‘Bom Diggy’ and The PropheC’s ‘Vibe’ songs respectively are available on Snapchat. Users can also access the new lens for ‘Faking It (Kimera Remix)’ by Lost Stories and Matthew Steeper.

JioSaavn will also publish on Snapchat’s Discover page, Publisher Stories from various artists. Exclusive Snaps from concerts, tours, as well as behind-the-scenes experiences with global artists will also be a part of Publisher Stories soon.

Advertising

Also read: Snapchat Stories coming to other third-party apps, here’s how it will work

To recall, Snapchat announced deeper integration with apps including JioSaavn, Netflix and VSCO at its first ‘Snap Partner Summit’ in Los Angeles, California in April this year. The integration with JioSaavn will allow users to post the kind of music they are listening to on Snapchat, while Netflix integration will let users select a title they are watching and then share that on Snapchat.