Now saying ‘Ok Google’ won’t unlock your smartphone

After Google recently removed the ability for ‘Voice Match’ to act as a password on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the company announced that the same will be done to all Android devices. As the feature is being rolled out, instead of unlocking your device, the ‘Voice Match’ recognition will now only provide access to Google Assistant.

Advertising

Google Assistant will be able to provide personal results like emails, calendar entries, contacts, reminders, memory aids and shopping lists.

The limited access of the Assistant interface will be pointed out to users with a lock icon on top of their display. To unlock the device, users will have to go to their lock screens and unlock the device via their pass code or biometrics.

Earlier, the devices used to unlock when a user’s voice was recognised. They could simply tap the home button and return to an unlocked home screen. Now, when you head to Google Assistant settings > Assistant tab > Assistant devices list > Phone, instead of seeing the ‘Unlock with Voice Match’ toggle you will be greeted with a lock screen personal results tab.

This new feature will increase the security of Android-powered devices. However, it will cause annoyances for some users also. For example, if a user earlier wanted to play a song, he could simply say “Ok Google Play ‘song’s name” and the song would play. But now he will need to unlock his device before it can play the song.

Advertising

The update is being rolled out via a server-side update to all Android devices with Google app 9.31 stable update.